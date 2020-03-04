Scottish Accent appeals at 7s on handicap debut

Scottish Accent looks potentially well-treated on handicap debut in the 4.20 at Catterick today and makes plenty of appeal at 7/1.

This seven-year-old finished runner-up in his fist two starts in Irish points over 3m. In the last of those he kept on to be beaten three lengths by Lies About Milan.

The winner has gone on to finish runner-up in all three starts under rules since joining Fergal O’Brien – being beat just a head last time out on chasing debut at Huntingdon off an official rating of 128.

Scottish Accent subsequently joined Rebecca Menzies and has shaped with plenth of promise in two starts over hurdles for his new handler.

After finishing a not knocked about 28 length fourth of six to The Wolf at Newcastle over 2m 6f, he caught the eye last time out over 2m 2f at Carlisle when a keeping on 12 1/2 length third of seven to Multellie.

Scottish Accent finished just 4 1/2 lengths brhind the runner-up O’Hanrahan Bridge who was rated 115 going into the contest having run well to finish runner-up on his previous three outings.

It was an effort which suggestedthere was better to come from this lightlu-raced and unexposed sort who now makes his handicap debut off a rating of 107.

That looks exploiatble in my book, especially on his aformentioned run behind Lies About Milan, and the step up to 3m 1f looks sure to suit.

Menzies has also been among the winners of late and boasts a terrific strike rate of 33 per cent with her runners at the venue in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Scottish Accent 4.20 (7/1 bet365 – BOG)