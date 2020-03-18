Pity Me Spider among four fancies at Sunderland

In the sprint handicap at Sunderland tonight 6.55), T6 Pity Me Spider looks a worthy market leader to land the spoils.

This daughter of Makeshift is three from seven in handicaps at the venue and has won two of her last four starts – showing bags of early pace on both occasions.

In the last of those eight days ago she was sent of evens favourite and quickly took up the running at the first bend to score easily by two lengths.

I think she is well drawn in the stripes to exploit any crowding on her inside and will be very hard to contain if turning up in the same form.

T6 Crafty Victorio is a progressive sort and looks decent value in the A1 over the standard 450m trip (7.09).

This three-year-old has won there of his six starts at the track and quickly risen through the grades.

After bolting up on debut here in an A5 he had no problem following-up in an A3 when leading at the first and shooting clear to score by 4 1/4 lengths.

Crafty Victorio put in a similar display on his penultinmate start when landing an A2 by five lengths and backed that up with a solid second in this grade last time out.

He is clearly going the right way, has more to offer and as the sole wide seed looks ideally drawn to attack from the off and play catch me of you can.

In the A3 (7.26), T6 Tenerife Sunset looks to have a dream draw from where she can turn in a handy pitch before kicking in the turbo in the middle to latter stages of the race.

This daughter of Droopys Nidge is two from seven when sporting the striped jacket and comes intio this on the back of three solid efforts – posting consistent times of 28.05, 28.06 and 28.03 in the process.

Her sectionals have also been consitenetly good and suggest that with a similar break here she should have not difficulty clearing the immediate duo on her inside.

That should put the strong running Tenerife Sunset in pole position and and scrimmaging on the inside will only further help her cause.

The final selection is T1 Cobra Boy in the A2 (8.59) who has won four of his eight starts in the grade and is four from seven in the red jacket.

He has been a beaten favoruite in his last two starts, but has run well in defeat and shown that he is capable of producing an opening sectional below five seconds.

Overall he looks far quicker to the first bend than T2 Itasllaboutmary – who looks his main danger – so if beating that one to the punch I think this looks an excellent opening for Cobra Boy to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bets at Sunderland tonight (Live on Sky 175):​​

6.55 T6 Pity Me Spider (2/1 Betfair, Paddy Power)

7.09 T6 Crafty Victorio (7/2 Betfair, Paddy Power)

7.26 T6 Tenerife Sunset (4/1 Betfair, Paddy Power)

8.59 T1 Cobra Boy (11/8 Coral)