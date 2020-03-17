Dalot predicts Fernandes will become a Manchester United legend

Bruno Fernandes will become a Manchester United legend says Portuguese and Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot.

“He’s a top guy, a top player. He is going to be legend, no doubt about that,” he told the official Manchester United podcast

“He’s unbelievable, he can better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club.

“He was the captain at Sporting, of course he’s an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he’s played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It’s going to be very good for him.

Fernandes picked up the Premier League player of the month in his first month in English Football.

Dalot who has made 7 appearances for the Red Devils spoke about his own move and and spoke about buying his boyhood club Escola de Futebol O Fintas a bus with his first pay-cheque

It was one of the first things I thought to do when I came here because when I moved to Porto they didn’t win nothing, Porto didn’t pay them,” he said. “Porto gave them six Nike balls, it was the first Nike balls that the club had

Of course when I moved, because it was a very long period (since leaving Fintas), they didn’t win nothing from my move to United.

“That’s why I took my first salary to buy a van for them so they can travel with the kit, travel from home, take them to training as well. I remember back in the days my father was doing that job as well. My father was picking me, picking a teammate, picking this teammate, and then all back to training and then all back home.”

Dalot also went on to say talking about his first goal for United in the 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.

“It was unbelievable. It was like a release of some frustration, as well

It’s been a tough one-and-a-half years here, because of the injuries, and it was a big fight for me since I came

“That moment was a moment to be proud, as well, because scoring goals is always unbelievable and I didn’t score for one or two years, so it was a very good moment.”