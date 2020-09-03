Placebo Effect weighted to get back to winning ways

In the 7f handicap at Newcastle today (4.10), the well-treated Placebo Effect looks worth a punt to get back to winnings ways.

This Ollie Pears trained five-year-old is a course winner off a rating of 67 who was last successful in a class 5 at Carlisle 12 months ago when gamely scoring by a head off a mark of 66.

He went on to round off the campaign with a solid fifth of 13 to Home Before Dusk in a class 5 here over a mile off the same rating.

Placebo Effect has had three starts this season and wasn’t totally disgraced in the last of those at Beverley when a keeping on 6 3/4 length fifth of 10 to Dawn Breaking in a class 5 off 61.

He has since undergone wind surgery and is now able to race in this lower grade class 6 affair off 59.

That is his lowest rating since Juley 2017 and his other career wins have come off 60, 62 and 63.

Placebo Effect is now clearly back down to a dangerous mark and another plus is that he has a fine strike rate of 50 per cent in the grade having won four times and been placed twice in eight starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Placebo Effect (6/1 Unibet – BOG)