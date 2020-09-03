Aiya taken to cash-in on class drop

Having posted an improved effort when third last time out, Aiya makes plenty of appeal in the 3.35 at Newcastle today now dropped back in class off an unchanged mark.

That run came at Wolverhampton where the Tom Easterby trained five-year-old raced up with the pace and kept on well to be beaten just two lengths by Bavardages in a 12-runenr class 4 affair off 70.

He finished clear of the rest and it was a big step back in the right direction and Aiya is able to race in this lower grade class 5 off the same rating.

That is 3lb lower than when last successful in a class 4 at Pontefract in September of last year and gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective having been rated as high as 84 in the past when hitting the frame at Newmarket.

Aiya has also won two of his five starts in the grade and his three runs on artificial surfaces have resulted in two wins and a place.

So with Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle, he looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Aiaya (9/2 Unibet – BOG)