Plant stops Feigenbutz in 10th

American Caleb Plant beat brave German challenger Vincent Feigenbutz by a 10th round TKO victory to retain his IBF world super-middleweight title in Nashville on Saturday night [Feb 15].

Plant won every round and Feigenbutz was taking a real beating in there, when he got TKO’d in the 10th.

Plant was ahead on all the judges scorecards and put on a great performance.

“I was super fueled by the crowd tonight,” Plant told Daily Sport Boxing. “I could have gone all night. The whole city came out. Nashville stand up!”