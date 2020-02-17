Plant stops Feigenbutz in 10th

By
Daily Sport
-
0
48

American Caleb Plant beat brave German challenger Vincent Feigenbutz by a 10th round TKO victory to retain his IBF world super-middleweight title in Nashville on Saturday night [Feb 15].

Plant won every round and Feigenbutz was taking a real beating in there, when he got TKO’d in the 10th.

Plant was ahead on all the judges scorecards and put on a great performance.

“I was super fueled by the crowd tonight,” Plant told Daily Sport Boxing. “I could have gone all night. The whole city came out. Nashville stand up!”

TEAM DAILY SPORT | Boxing Gloves | Baseball Caps | Hoodies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here