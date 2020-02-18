Rocky’s Silver looks pure gold in Grand National Trial

Rocky’s Silver is an improving sort abd makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 in the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Punchestown today (2.45).

This James Dullea trained seven-year-old has won four of his eight starts over fences and has been victorious in two of his last three outings.

Those brace of successes have come at this venue – where he is unbeaten – and Rocky’s Silver comes into this on the back of a career best effort when staying on strongly to beat Final List by 1 1/2 lengths here over an extended 3m 1f off a mark of 123.

He did all his best work at the finish that day, so the step up to 3m 4f look sure to suit.

The fourth home So Mo Laoch, who was beaten a further seven lengths in recipt of 7lb, has also come out and won since to give the form a boost.

Rocky’s Silver now has to race off 7lb higher, but is clearly going the right way and it is partly negated by the 5lb claim of C J Orr who was in the saddle for his previous success and has rode him to four of his seven career wins.

He also has a 45 per cent strike rate on the forecast ground, so looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Rocky’s Silver (7/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power)