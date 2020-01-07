Pola has a big Chance at the weights

Pola Chance has form to his name which suggest he is potentially well-treated and worth a punt in the 4.00 at Taunton today.

That run came on the second of hos five starts over hurdles where the Nigel Hawke trained four-year-old finished a keeping on never nearer 6 1/4 length third of 13 to What Will Be at Stratford in July of last year.

The winner ran well last time out in when fourth in a Listed contest at Wetherby off a rating 114, whilst the second home Maria Magdalena has won four times since and finsihed runner-up in the same Listed contest to be rated 119.

Galice Macalo, who came fourth, was also pitched into Listed conmpany next time up and was in the lead – being pressed but holding a narrow advantage – when coming to grief at the final flight at Aintree last month.

Pola Chance was allotted an opeming mark of 98 on the back of that but having failed to trouble the judge in three subsequent outings is now able to race off 94.

That makes him look on a handy mark judged on the aforemnetioned effort and he now makes his first start since undergoing wind surgery having found 2m 4f too far last time out in a class 4 at Worrcester in October when pulled-up.

The drop back down to 2m and class 5 company are both pluses and Pola Chance remains unexposed and appeals at the type to do better.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Pola Chance (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)