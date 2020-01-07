Crystal Lad a Lingfield gem

Off a career-low mark, Crystal Lad looks worth siding with in the 3.15 at Lingfield today now dropped back in class and fitted with the cheepieces for the first time.

This Gary Moore trained eight-year-old notched his sole success over hurdles back in 2017 when scoring at Fontwell by seven lengths.

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 129 on the back of that and ran very well off it when a 4 3/4 length fourth of 15 to Minella Awards in a Grade 3 class 1 novice final at Sandown.

It’s fair to sau that his form has been very hit and miss since over both hurdles and fences, bur he did run well in a class 4 handicap hurdle in February of last year when a 3 1/4 length second of 12 to Earlofcoltswolds off 119.

He now drops back into that grade off a reduced rating of 112 having finished sixth of 11 last time out to Go Whatever in a class 2 at Sandown off 2lb higger when not unbacked and sent off 8/1.

It makes him a fascinating contender at the weights in this if the fitting of the headgear has the desired effect having been placed over fences too off marks of 122 and 123.

The yard has also saddle three winners from its last nine runners, so I think this could be a good opportunity for Crystal Lad to belatedly get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Crystal Lad (6/1 bet365 – BOG)