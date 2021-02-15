Pop The Cork a punt at 11s

Now dropped back in class and trip, I think Pop The Cork is worth a punt at 11/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Warwick today (2.20).

This Jonjo O’Neill trained five-year-old opened his account at Uttoxeter in October 2019 on soft ground when only having to be ridden out to score by just over two lengths.

He went to to finish a solid second to the now 125-rated Ask Himself in a class 4 handicap at Warwick two starts later off 113, after which he was out up 6lb.

Pope the Cork was then given a break and posted a solid effort at Wetherby back in October when keeping on to finish a 4 1/2 length fourth of nine to Fransham in a class 3 off 119.

He wasn’t unduly knocked about and the winner is a progressive sort who has has since gone on to bolt up by 6 1/2 lengths at the same venue off 130 before finishing a solid third in a class 3 at Kempton off 140.

The runner-up Marlborough Sounds also ran very well next time up in a class 3 handicap at Cheltenham when third off 132 to give the form a solid look.

Pop The Cork then finished a solid second in a class 4 over 2m at Uttoxeter when sticking to the task well to be beaten just over a length off a mark of 118.

Although eventually well-beaten last time out when fifth in a class 3 at Wetherby off 122, Pop The Cork faded badly two from home and the extended 2m 3f trip was clearly unsuitable.

The drop back down to the minimum trip is sure to suit and having been quickly eased 2lb he is now able to race off 122 and switches back into class 4 company.

That looks exploitable judged on his aforementioned run behind Fransham and another plus is that the stable has been firmly among the winners of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Pop The Cork (11/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG)