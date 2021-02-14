JAB leaves girlfriend DEFLATED and Sport Reader DEPRESSED

An avid DAILY Sport reader Jez from Sussex has been left with severe DEPRESSION after his girlfriend Anna was left DEFLATED after having the JAB last week.

The 46yo told Daily Sport Sunday “I’ve had Anna a number of years and thought with all this VIRUS stuff going on best get her VACCINATED which I have done privately and cost me £200, but the evil SCAMMERS ripped me off.”

Daily Sport Sunday has since heard on a spate of similar SCAMMER featuring BLOW UP DOLL owners being duped into getting them VACCINATED.

Jez added “The said she’d only feel a little PRICK now I feel a BIG one.”