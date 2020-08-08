Princess Power a punt in Ascot sprint

I thought Princess Power shaped better than the bare result last time out, so having been eased further in the weight she looks worth a punt at 8/1 in the 5f handicap at Ascot today (4.45).

This Nigel Tinkler trained four-year-old filly was last successful in a class 4 at Doncaster 14 months ago when landing an eight-runner contest by just over a lenth off a mark of 82.

She backed that up with a fine fourth of 20 to Pass The Vino in a class 2 at Newmarket off 87 and also ran well to finish third to Aplomb in a class 3 at Leicester and when fourth of 19 to Que Amoro in a class 2 at York off the same rating on each occasion.

Princess Power failed to cut any ice in her first two starts this season, but they have been in class 3 contests and she ran much better last time out at Sandown when dropped into this grade – class 4 – and finishing a length third of six at Pop Dancer.

After being slowly away, she was not well positioned under Rowan Scott, who I didn’t think gave her the best tactical ride, before keeping on to be nearest at the finish.

She has since been eased another pound and is now able to race off 79, her lowest rating since October 2018.

Danny Redmond also now partners her for the first time and takes off another 5lb with his claim, so if building on her latest effort Princess Power is weighted to run a huge race.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Princess Power (8/1 bet365 – BOG)