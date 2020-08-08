Dan weighted to dazzle under Kirby

Having been given a chance by the assessor, Dazzling Dan makes plenty of appeal in the 5f handicap at Ascot today (1.50).

This Pam Sly trained four-year-old progressed throughout last season when winning twice, beating Oxted in a competitive class 2 at Newmarket in the last of those by 1/2 a length off a mark of 99.

The runner-up, who was rated 3lb superior going into the contest, is unbeaten in three starts since and landed the Group 1 July Cup last time out off a rating of 112.

That gives the form a strong look and Dazzling Dan went on to round off the campaign with a solid fourth of 10 to Tinto over this course and distance off 104.

Dazzling Dan is now able to race in this class 2 off a reduced rating of 98 – 1lb lower than when last victorious – having been dropped 5lb following three runs this season.

He looked to be coming back to form in the last of those when a keeping on fifth of 10 to Nahaar over 6f at Newbury, and the drop back to 5f is a plus as all his three career wins have come over the minimum trip.

If taking another step forward he looks a huge player here from a handicapping perspective and weighted to make a bold bid under Adam Kirby to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dazzling Dan (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)