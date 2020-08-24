Production the standout punt at Bath

Having been eased further in the weights, Production rates the standout punt at Bath in the 1m handicap there today (5.15).

This four-year-old won twice when in the care of Richard Hannon with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 over 1m 2f at Redcar 14 months ago where he stayed on well to go clear before being eased down to beat Highwaygrey by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark 76.

Production got put up 5lb for that and ran well of his revised rating of 81 when a 4 1/2 length fourth of nine to Marronier in a class 4 at this venue over the same trip.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 73, 3lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low having initially been given an opening handicap mark of 85.

It makes Production a big player at the weights and he comes into this having shaped nicely in four starts this season for Ed Walker.

The penultimate one of those came in a class 2 where he kept on to finish a 2 3/4 length fifth of 15 to Karibana.

Production also shaped better than the bare result last time out in a class 5 at Sandown when leading until getting headed at the furlong marker and weakening to finish fifth of 10 to Mon Choix.

This looks a less competitive class 5 and a nice opening for Production to get back on the scoresheet.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Production (9/1 bet365 – BOG)