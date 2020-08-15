Queen’s Course weighted to collect at Donny

Having shaped nicely last time out on her first start for David O’Meara, Queen’s Course looks worth in the 3.25 at Doncaster today now dropped back in class from an unchanged mark.

This three-year-old filly shaped with plenty of promise in three runs for William Haggas. In the last of those on handicap debut over 7f at Chelmsford she ran better than the four lengths she was beaten when fourth of 14 to Cesfire off an opening mark of 64.

After racing in mid-division, Queen’s Course was denied a clear run and had to be switched right when making headway a furlong from home.

She then kept on nicely without being given and unduly hard time to be nearest at the finish.

The second home Radetsky has come out and won twice since off 63 and 70 as has the seventh home Grace and Virtue off a rating of 62.

That gives the form a decent look and Queen’s Course comes into this having run very well ran on her first start for O’Meara at Haydock 12 days ago when a 3/4 length third of nine to Qasbaz in a class 5 off 64 when leading inside the last until being unable to find any extra close home.

She should now be spot on to to herself justice and is able to race in this lower grade class 6 affair off the same rating.

Her current mark looks exploitable and Queen’s Course is also one of the least exposed in the line-up and appeals as the type that has more to offer for her new connections.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Queen’s Course (11/2 bet365 – BOG)