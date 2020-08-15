Breanski a bet under Fresu

Breanksi has has been knocking on the door thsi season, so now reunited with Antonio Fresu at a track her runs well looks worth a punt at 13/2 in the 4.00 at Doncaster.

This Jedd O’Keeffe trained six-year-old has won two of his three starts over course and distance. He scored twice last season, landing a class 4 at Ascot off 80 before going on to score in this class 2 at here off 84 when beating Presidential by a neck.

Breanski went on to finish a solid two length fourth of 10 to Give It Some Teddy at Redcar off 86 before rounding off the campaign with a fine length second at Catterick off 85.

He is able to race in this class 2 off 86, just 2lb when last successful, and comes into the race on the back of three solid placed efforts.

After keeping keeping on nicely from off the pace to finish a 1/2 length third to Northernpowerhouse at Redcar, he was given too much to do by Jack Garrity when a fast finishing neck second to Masked Identity at Newmarket.

He then arguably hit the front two soon last time out at Beverley when a two length third to Queen’s Sargeant.

Garrity, who was again on board that day and has been in the saddled for all four of his starts this season, is now replaced by Antonio Fresu for the first time since he partnered him to his aforementioned last success.

He is two from four on Breanski, so clearly knows how to get his head in front where it matters most.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Breanski (13/2 bet365 – BOG)