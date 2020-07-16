Raj makes plenty of appeal under Murphy

Indian Raj is on a handy mark at present, so now reunited with Oisin Murphy makes plenty of appeal in the 4.20 at Sandown today.

Trained by Stuart Williams, this six-year-old was last successful over course and distance in this grade (class 4) 12 months ago when scoring by 1/2 a length off a rating of 72.

He backed that up with a solid third at Windsor off 75 and comes into this having shaped really well after a break when a running on 1/2 length second of 10 to Englishman at Newmarket off 69.

Indian Raj is entitled to strip fitter for that and is able to race in this off an unchanaged mark which is a career-low.

It gives him major claims at the weights and he is now reunited with Murphy, who is two from three on him, for the first time sibce his aforementioned run at Windsor.

So if building on his latest effort, this looks a good opening for Indian Raj to get back on the scoresheet,

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Indian Raj (7/2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)