Class-dropping Puds looks tasty at Sandown

Now dropped in grade, the well-weighted Puds looks worth a punt 6/1 in the 4.55 at Sandown today.

This Richard Hughes trained five-year-old mare was last successful in a class 3 at Goodwood in May of lat year when scoring by a nose off a mark of 86.

She went on to be placed on her next two starts at that venue, in a class 2 and a class 3, off 90 on boths occasions.

Puds aslo ran well when thord to Corinthia Knight in a Listed contest in Sweden and when runner-up two starts back at Wolvefrhampton off 90.

She is now able to race off 89 and drops back into class 3 company having shaped encouragingly following a break when sixth of nie in a Listed contest at Goodwood last month.

It gives her every chance from a handicapping perspective in a grade in whihc she has won twice and been placed on two occasions in nine starts.

Puds also looks sure to come on for that outing, and Shane Kelly gets a good tune out of her having won twice and been placed six times in 12 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Puds (6/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)