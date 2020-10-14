Rasheeq value at 12s in Bath opener

Off an unchanged mark following a solid second last time out, Rasheeq looks value at 12/1 to go one better and get back to winning ways in the 1.40 at Bath today.

This Mohammed Moubarak trained seven-year-old was last successful in this grade – class 5 – at Newbury in June of last year when shooting clear to easily land a 14-runner affair by 3 1/4 lengths off a rating of 68.

He got put up to 76 for that and failed to trouble the judged in his next two starts. However, he then ran well off 74 at Newbury back in June when a neck runner-up to Global Hope.

Rasheeq failed to build on that in his next three starts but comes into this having bounced back and posted two solid efforts.

After finishing a keeping on 2 1/2 length fourth of 11 to Spirited Guest at Yarmouth he ran better than the bare result at Haydock from a poor draw when a 2 3/4 length fourth of 14 to Commanche Falls off 70 in a class 5.

Rasheeq backed that up with a running on 3/4 length second under a 5lb claimer at Leicester off 68 and is now able to race in this off the same mark under Jack Mitchell – his last winning mark.

It gives him an excellent chance of landing the spoils here and overpriced at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rasheeq (12/1 bet365 – BOG)