Fantasy Keeper weighted to score at Nottingham

Now back down below his last winning mark, Fantasy Keeper looks worth siding with at 6/1 in the 4.20 at Nottingham today.

This Mick Appleby trained six-year-old scored twice at this venue last year. In the last of those 12 months ago on heavy ground he landed a 17-runner class 3 affair in game style by 1/2 a length off a mark of 80.

Fantasy Keeper got put up to 85 for that and failed to trouble the judge in four subsequent starts during 2019.

He has had just three starts this season and ran well on the second of those in a class 2 at Haydock when a 2 3/4 length third of 11 to Came From The Dark off 80.

Fantasy Keeper was also far from disgraced last time out when fading late on to finish a 3 1/2 length seventh of 13 to Intrinsic Bond at Redcar off the same rating.

He is now able to race in this class 3 affair off 78 – 2lb lower than when last victorious – and that gives him an excellent chance from a handicapping perspective.

His run at Haydock in a better grade reads really well in relation to this and Fantasy Keeper has won once and been placed twice in four starts in class 3 company.

He also now gets the services of Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle who has won once and been placed once on him in just three outings.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Fantasy Keeper (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)