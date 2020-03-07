Rathbone value at 14/1 in Lincoln Trial

Having run really well on his last two starts, Rathbone looks overpriced at 14/1 and worth an each-way punt in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton today (1.35).

Trained by Kevin Ryan, this four-year-old was last successful over 6f at Leicester in May of last year when scoring by a head off a mark of 88.

He is able to race in this off just 2lb higher and is unexposed on the Tapeta surface having only had two starts on it and finishing runner-up on both occasions over 7f at Newcastle.

In the first of those he dwelt at the start befire staying on strongly to be beaten 1 1/4 length by Glen Shiel – leaving the impression that the 1m trip of this would be within his compass.

Rathbone then got chinned on the line in a 14-runner class 2 affair when beaten a neck by Sanaadh, where he had Glen Shiel back in third and some useful types in behind.

The sixth home that day, Papa Stour, also came out and bolted up at Chelmsford yesterday so the form reads well in relation to this same grade affair.

As he is unexposed on the all-weather there may well be more to come from Rathbone and he looks primed to go well here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rathbone (14/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)