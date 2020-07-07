Regal Mirage an each-way play at 16/1

Regal Mirage is back down to a handy mark and looks decent each-way value at 16/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at Pontefract today (12.45) now dropped back down in trip.

Trained by Tim Easterby, this six-year-old won twice last season. The first of those successes came over course and distance where he landed a class 4 by a length off a mark of 70.

Regal Mirage went on to land another class 4 at Beverley two starts later when getting up in the dying stride to beat Five Helmets by a short-head off 74 – after which he was put up to 76.

Regal Mirage is now able to race off a reduced rating of 72 – 2lbs lower than when last victorious – having been dropped 2lb since last seen in action in a class 3 at Thirsk over 1m 4f.

It makes him a player at the weights in this lower grade class 5 affair, a grade in whicb he has a strike rate of just under 31 per cent having won four times and been placed twice in 13 starts.

Regal Mirage also has a near 50 per cent win/strike rate over the trip having won twice and been placed three times in 11 starts in it.

James Sullivan, who is 1-1 on him, is also now back in the plate – so I think Regal Mirage has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Regal Mirage (16/1 Coral – BOG)