Well-treated Athmad worth a wager at 10s

Having caught the eye last time out and been eased further in the weights, Athmad looks worth siding with at 10/1 in the 2.50 at Pontefract today.

This four-year-old made a winning debut as a juvenile when in the care of Brian Meehan and making all to beat Cap Francais by 2 1/2 lengths on good-to-soft ground at Newbury.

The runner-up is now rated 101, whilst the third home Fox Power has an offical rating of 97.

That is strong form and Athmad was highly tried in two subsequent starts, finishing sixth in a Listed conmtest behind the smart Sangarius and a well-beaten seventh in a Group 3 at Newbury.

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 94 on the back of those efforts and his first two starts last season came in class 2 company.

Athmad’s best effort came in a class 4 when a keeping on 4 3/4 length fourth to Skyman at Sandown off 81.

He is now able to race in this class 5 off 69 for Ruth Carr, a career-low, and comes into the contest on the back of a solid keeping on never nearer 2 3/4 length fifth of 14 to Bertog over 7f at Doncaster off 1lb higher.

Athmad looks well worth another crack at a mile judged on that, and if building on it looks weighted to run a huge race on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Athmad (10/1 William Hill)