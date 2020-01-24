Regional stars confirmed for Nordic Darts Masters

World Championship quarter-finalist Darius Labanauskas and new Tour Card Holder Daniel Larsson will headline the eight home stars in the 2020 Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen in June.

The PDC’s World Series of Darts will visit Scandinavia for the first time on June 12-13 for the inaugural Nordic Darts Masters.

The 16-player tournament sees eight top PDC stars, set to include World Champion Peter Wright, world number one Michael van Gerwen and history-maker Fallon Sherrock, come up against eight players from the region in the first round.

The eight Nordic & Baltic Representatives will include the four PDC Tour Card Holders, led by Labanauskas, pictured, – the Lithuanian who reached the last eight at Alexandra Palace last month – and Sweden’s Larsson, who came through the PDC Qualifying School.

Finland’s Marko Kantele and Latvia’s Madars Razma will also compete at Forum Copenhagen, with the remaining four places to be split as follows:

3x highest placed players from Denmark on the PDC Nordic & Baltic rankings at June 7 2020

1x Qualifier from event to be held on June 7 2020 in Copenhagen for citizens of countries eligible for the PDC Nordic & Baltic ProTour.

Entry for the Qualifier will be made through PDC Nordic & Baltic via www.pdc-nordic.tv.

The eight PDC Representatives in the tournament will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets for the Nordic Darts Masters are available now through Ticketmaster.

2020 Nordic Darts Masters

Nordic & Baltic Representatives

Marko Kantele (Finland)

Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)

Daniel Larsson (Sweden)

Madars Razma (Latvia)

3x Danish Representatives

1x Qualifier

Friday June 12

Evening Session

First Round

Saturday June 13

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session

Semi-Finals & Final