Fury is Top W*nk

Tyson Fury the lineal heavyweight champion of the world sparked FURY from some quarters of the media at the offical press lunch for his eagerly awaited re-match for the WBC heavyweight title against American Deontay Wilder on February 22, when 31 year old claimed to be in the best shape ever after WANKING 7 times a day as part of his new training regime.

Fury never one to dodge controversy told the worlds media “I’m masturbating 7 times a day. Keep the testosterone pumping. Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up. Dontcha know. Listen, I gotta keep active and the testosterone flowing for this fight. Don’t want the levels to go down.”

Daily Sport hope that Fury has heeded the old warning “99 Change Hands” or come Feb 22 he may be out with a sprained wrist.

As your Daily Sport went to press we learnt of one Turkish bookmaker MUSTAFA BET has even started to offer odds of 9/4 on Fury pulling out with a wrist injury.