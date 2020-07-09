Reputation a 12/1 punt at Newmarket

Reputation makes his debut for trainer Ian Williams from below his last winning mark in the 6f handicap at Newmarket today (12.45), so looks a fascinating and worth an each-way play at 12/1.

This seven-year-old ran out an easy three length winner on seasonal reappearnce last year over 6f at Riponwhen in the care of Ruth Carr and scoring off a mark of 90.

He went to to finish a decent fourth of 14 to Watchable over 6f at this venue off 97 and also ran very well hereover 7f in a class 2 when slowly away before finishing off powerfully to finish a 1/2 length runner-up to Land Of Legends off 96.

Reputation is now able to race in this same grade affair off a reduced rating of 89 – lb lower than when last victorious.

It makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form on his first start for the shrewd Williams’ outfit.

That fact that he won so impressively first time up also showed that Reputation can go well fresh and I can see this race being run to suit.

Reputation also ran well over course and distance 13 months ago when fourth off 96 and is versatile as regards ground, so looks to have lots going for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Reputation (12/1 William Hill)