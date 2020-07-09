Well-weighted Delph Crescent worth another chance at 20s

Delph Crescent failed to live up to expectations last time out but is undoubtedly weighted to go in again at any time, so at 20/1 looks worth another chance in the 3.45 at York today.

This Richard Fahey trained five-year-old was last successful on soft ground at Doncaster 12 months ago when only having to be pushed clear to score easily by three lengths off a mark of 70.

He went on to finish third on two ocaasions off 76 and 74, with the latter coming on heavy ground.

Delph Crescent is now able to race off a reciued rating of 69, 1l lower than when last victorious and his lowest since back in July 2018.

It gives hin a big shout at the weights and Delph Crescent comes into the race having shaped wellr on his second start of the campaign when a keeping two length fifth of 13 to Colony Queen at Beverley in a race which wasn’t run to suit.

He could then finish only a 6 1/2 length seventh of 14 to Deinonychos at Haydock five days ago, but did attract support that day and now returns to a venue where he is one from two over course and distance

Delphg Crescent also won’t be inconvenienced by any further rain that hits the venue and receives weight from all his rivals, so looks too well-treared to ignore.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Delph Crescent (20/1 bet365 – BOG)