Rooneys pull the plug on jumps racing

Leading owners Paul and Claire Rooney have decided to end all theier interest in jumps racing.

The Rooneys have enjoyed plenty of big-race success over obstacles with the likes of Cheltenham Festival winner Willoughby Court (2017 winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle) and If The Cap Fits who won a thrilling renewal of the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at last year’s Grand National meeting.

Their ganmlous blue and yellow quartered colours were also carried to second place in the 2016 Grand National by The Last Samuri.

At the end of 2018, however, the Rooneys told their trainers not to make any further entries at Cheltenham, having decided there was a higher risk of injury there but then changed their minds after their concerns were allayed by track officials.

Racing manager Jason Maguire confirmed the Rooneys will now have just a Flat string. He said:

He said: “They have decided to concentrate on the Flat. They’ve had plenty of nice horses on the Flat before and hopefully there will be more to come.

“I think it’s good going forward and we look forward to putting all our energies into the Flat season.”

The Rooneys’ jumps horses will now be sold and If The Cap Fits has already been snapped up by another leading owner connected to his trainer Dan Skelton.