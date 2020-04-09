World Series’ Oceanic treble-header moved To 2021

The PDC World Series of Darts treble-header planned for Wollongong, Townsville and Hamilton in August 2020 is to be postponed for 12 months.

The World Series of Darts – featuring the likes of world number one Michael van Gerwen, World Champion Peter Wright (pictured) and history-maker Fallon Sherrock – had been poised to visit Wollongong and Townsville for the first time this year as part of the annual Australian double-header on the global circuit.

Hamilton was also set to welcome back the sport’s top stars during August, following the successful NZ Darts Masters debut at the Claudelands Arena in 2019.

However, with ongoing global restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the decision has been made to move the events back 12 months to be held in August 2021, mirroring the move of the US Darts Masters in New York to now be staged next June.

The New South Wales Darts Masters is now planned for August 6-7 at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong to open three weeks of top-class darts action Down Under.

The Queensland Darts Masters at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre will then be played on August 13-14 as the second event of the August treble-header.

The sport’s stars will then cross the Tasman Sea to Hamilton, with the NZ Darts Masters to be held at the Claudelands Arena on August 20-21.

“As with our recent decision to move the US Darts Masters in New York back 12 months to be part of our 2021 World Series of Darts, we felt that this was the most appropriate step for our Oceanic events given the current global situation,” said PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter.

“The reaction of fans in Australia and New Zealand ahead of our World Series of Darts events had been extremely encouraging and we had been very excited about our planned debuts in Wollongong and Townsville as well as the return to Hamilton.

“To agree dates to stage the events in 2021 will now enable fans to plan with a greater degree of certainly for what should be three fantastic World Series events.”

Tickets purchased for the planned 2020 tournaments will be valid for the equivalent session of the new 2021 events. Further details can be obtained from your point of purchase and ticket buyers will be contacted with more information in relation to new dates and refunds.

2021 World Series of Darts – New Dates

August 6-7 New South Wales Darts Masters, WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

August 13-14 Queensland Darts Masters, Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

August 20-21 NZ Darts Masters, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton