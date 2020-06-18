Royal Ascot Friday Tips: Dal worth a dabble at 14s in Duke Of Edinburgh

Now dropped back in class, Dal Horrisgle looks decent value at 14/1 n the 1m 4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday (4.40).

This William Haggas trained four-year-old is a lightly-raced sort who has won three of his six starts and showed that he can go well fresh scoring his first start last season at Nottingham by 3/4 of a length.

He went on to follow-up in impressive fashion at Haydock by three lengths and was then far from disgraced  when  fifth of nine to Nayef Road in the 1m 4f Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Dal Horrisgle lost his place before  from the three furlong marker to be nearest at the finish and beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

Nayef Road went on to finish a fine third in the Group 1 St Leger at Doncaster and won in good style on his recent return to action when landing a Group 3 at Newcastle.

The second and third home, Constantinople and Spanish Mission, are also smart sorts who were both rated 110 going into the contest.

That gives the form a strong look and suggests Dal Horrisgle is aplayer in this off his current mark of 102 now dropped back into handicap company.

He is also now reunited with James Doyle, who is 1-1 on him, and didn;t run too badly on his apple start on soft ground when fifth on  debut.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dal Horrisgle (14/1 Coral – paying 5 places)

