Royal Ascot Friday Tips: 12/1 Keep Busy appeals under Fallon in opener

In the 5f Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap that gets proceedings underway at Royal Ascot on Friday (1:15), Keep Busy makes plenty of each-way appeal at 12/1.

This John Quinn trained three-year-old had a terrific juvenile campaign when winning four times.

In the last of those successes at Chantilly, he showed a game attitude to prevail by 3/4 of a length from Bavaria Baby in.a Listed contest at Chantilly.

Keep Busy also posted some solid efforts in defeat, finishing fifth of 28 to Under The Stars in a valuable stakes race at Newmarket and fourth of 16 to Mild Illusion in a Listed contest at the same venue when beaten just over two lengths.

He has had two starts this season, shaping as if needing the first of those when fading late on to finish a 5 1/4 length fifth of 13 to Dubai Station in a Group 3 at Newcastle..

Keep Busy then really well at Sandown six days ago when a keeping on 3 1/2 length runner-up to Lazuli in a Listed contest at Sandown off an official rating of 96.

The winner is an exciting prospect and the third and fourth home, from whom Keep Busy pulled well clear, were both rated 104 going into the race.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade affair and Keep Busy is able to race in it off an unchanged rating.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective – especially with Cieren Fallon taking off a handy 3lb with his claim – and soft ground holds no fears for him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Keep Busy (12/1 Wiliam Hill – paying 5 places)