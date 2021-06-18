Royal Ascot Saturday Tips: Dingle worth a dabble at 40/1

Dingle failed to live up to expectations last time out, but judged on his previous effort I think he is worth an each-way play at 40/1 in the 1m 2f Golden Gates Stakes on the final day of Royal Ascot (5.35)

After shaping with promise in his first two starts a a juvenile, this Richard Hannon trained three-year-old opened his account over a mile at Kempton where he quickened to dispute the lead at the furlong marker before asserting close home to beat Recovery Run by 1/2 a length.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, went on to score next time up before finishing third in a Group 3 at Newmarket – after which he was rated 107 – so that gives the form a strong look.

It was an effort which suggested there was better to come this season and that was confirmed when Dingle finished third of 16 to Mithras in what is a traditionally warm class 2 handicap over 7f at Newbury off a mark of 86.

After racing close up and holding every chance at the furlong marker he got hampered inside the last before staying on again to be beaten just over two lengths.

Hen could then finish only a well-beaten fifth of nine to Naamoos in the class 2 Esher Cup at Sandown when sent off a well-backed 3/1 favourite, but that came just six days after and I think it may have come too soon.

Dingle has since been given a break to freshen-up and despite having to race off a career-high mark of 88 I think that should not be beyond him judged on the pick of his form.

I also think the step to to 1m 2f may well unlock further improvement, so from a good draw in stall one under Hollie Doyle for the first time I can see him outrunning his odds.

Judged on that the step back up to a mile looks sure to suit and Dingle is able to race in this same grade class 2 affair off an unchanged rating.

I think his current mark looks exploitable, esepcially on his aforementioned win over Recovery Run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dingle (40/1 generally available – use firms paying 5 places)