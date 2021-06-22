Eeh Bah Gum the ace in the pack at Ayr

On the back of an improved effort last time out, Eeh Bah Gum is a strong fancy at 4/1 get back to winning ways in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Ayr (3.10).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old progressed throughout 2018 when winning five times. In the last of those at York in a class 2 he made all to win unchallenged by 1 1/2 length from Fool For You off a mark of 83.

Although he failed to get his head in front the following season in six class 2 contests , Eeh Bah Gum did post some efforts in defeat.

They included second time up at at York when a keeping on 1 3/4 length fourth of 21 to stable companion Copper Knight off a rating of 88.

He went on to finish a a cracking 3/4 length fourth to Ornate in the Investec Dash at Epsom, again off 88, when not getting the clearest of passages and finishing off strongly.

The form of those races read well in relation to this class 4 affair and Eeh Bah Gum is able to race in it off 70 – 13lb lower than when last victorious.

It massive player at the weights and he comes into this having shaped as if his time was near when attempting to make all and getting headed close home to finish a 3/4 length third of nine to Saluti at Nottingham when sent off a well-backed 5/2 favourite.

If building on that I think he is undoubtedly the one to beat at the weights in this under David Allan who gets a great tune out of him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Eeh Bah Gum (4/1 BetVictor, 888sport, Sky Bet – BOG)