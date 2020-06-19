Royal Ascot Saturday Tips: Summerghand worth siding with in Wokingham

Having posted an eye-catching effort on seasonal reappearance, Summerghand looks worth siding with at 11/1 in the 6f Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday (4.10).

This David O’Meara trained six-year-old ran a number of solid races last year in big field handicaps, including in this contest when staying on strongly to finish a never nearer three length fifth of 26 to Cape Byron off a mark of 100.

Summerghand went on to finish a fine 3 3/4 lengths fourth of 27 to handicap blot Khaadem in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood off the same rating when again keeping on well.

He then found only Dakota Gold too good when a 2 1/4 lengths runner-up in the 17-runner Great St Wilfrid at Ripon, again off 100 when attempting to give 1lb to the winner who now rated 110.

Summerghand backed that up with a solid fourth 1 3/4 length in the Ayr Gold Cup off 102 before landing a conditions contest at Wolverhampton three starts later.

He is now able to race off 101 and that makes him look weighted to go well in this on the pick of his form.

Summerghand also comes into the race having on the back of a big effort at Newmarket 15 days when doing best of ths held-up and finishing off strongly to go down by a diminishing 1 1/4 lengths to Tinto – whom he now meets on 4lb better terms.

That should have put him spot on for this test and another plus is that Summeerghand is versatile as regards underfoot conditions.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Summerghand (11/1 Coral, Ladbrokes – paying 5 places)

