Royal Ascot Saturday Tips: Hello Youmzain a Diamond Jubilee gem

In the 6f Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday (3.35), top rated Hello Youmzain looks to have plenty in his favour and the one to be on at 4/1.

Trained by Kevin Ryan, this four-year-old has won four of his eight starts and was very impressive on seasonal reappearance at Haydock last year when forging clear and beating Calyx by 3 1/4 lengths in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes.

Hello Youmzain then looked a desperately unlucky loser at this meeting when a 1 3/4 lengths third of nine to Advertise in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup when dwelling at the start and giving away valuable ground before powering home to be gaining all the way to the line.

Connections then gained compensation when Hello Youmzain landed the Sprint Cup at Haydock on bottomless ground in good style.

He made all to beat The Tin Man by 1/2 a length and was value for more than the winning margin as he edged left and idled inside the final furlong.

Hello Youmzain went on to round-off the campaign with a decent 4 1/2 length fifth of 17 To Donjuan Triumphant over this course and distance in the Group 1 Champions Sprint where he led until the final furlong and was eased when getting hampered.

He is versatile as regards ground, goes well at the venue, and won after a break – so there is nothing not to like about his chances in this under Kevin Stott who has won twice and been placed twice in four starts on him.



Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Hello Youmzain (4/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet, William Hill)

