Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips: Cliffs Of Capri an each-way punt in Buckingham Palace

With proven course form to his name, Cliffs Of Capri looks worth an each-way wager at 16/1 in the 7f Buckingham Palace Handicap that gets proceedings underway at Royal Ascot on Tuesday (1.15).

Trained by Jamie Osborne, this six-year-old has won two of his four starts over course and distance.

In the last of those he scored by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 93. Prior to that he had run well when a close up fifth of 20 to Ripp Orf here in the 2018 running of the Cunard Handicap off the same rating.

Cliffs Of Capri has had four starts this year and looked as good as ever in the third of those at Meydan when springing a 40/1 shock and landing a competitive class 2 handicap by a head.

He also ran well following a break at Newmarket 12 days ago when runner-up to Jacks Point, where he stayed on strongly to go down by just a length.

Cliffs Of Capri now meets the re-opposing rival on 3lb better terms and that should be enough to see him gain his revenge.

Although put up 2lb for that, a revised rating of 96 for Cliffs Of Capri looks workable given that he has been placed off it in the past and also off 1lb higher.

Dougie Costello also gets a good tune out of Cliffs Of Capri, so at the odds on offer and with some firms paying five places he looks well worth an each-way play in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cliffs Of Capri (16/1 BetVictor, William Hill – paying 5 places)

