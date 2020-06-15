Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips: Fifty fancied in staying finale

In the 2m 4f Ascot Stakes that brings proceedings to a close on the opening day of Royal Ascot (16:40), Dubawi Fifty looks weighted to go well on the pick of his form and makes plenty of appeal at 12/1.

This Karen McLintock trained seven-year-old posted a blinding effort in this race 12 months ago when runner-up.

After setting a steady pace at the head of affairs, Dubai Fifty quickened the tempo four out and . looked the likely winner turning for home.

However, he got collared close home by the fast finishing Lagostovegas to be beaten a length off a mark of 97.

Dubawi Fifty went down all guns blazing and backed that up with a cracking head second of 19 to Who Dares Wins in the Nortumberland Plate at Newcastle off a revised rating of 100 when again denied in the dying strides.

He got put up to 102 for that but now returns to action off 97, the same as in this last year, and that should enable him to be very competitive,

Dubawi Fifty als has a decent record fresh and is versatile as regards ground, so everything looks in place for a big run.



Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dubawi Fifty (12/1 Paddy Power, Sky Bet – paying 6 places)