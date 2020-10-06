Royal Brave the standout bet at Catterick

Royal Brave looked a desperately unlucky loser last time out, so off an unchanged mark is a strong fancy to land the spoils in the 5f amateur jockeys’ handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Catterick (4.30).

This Rebecca Bastiman trained eight-year-old was last successful in September of 2018 when beating Staxton by 1/2 a length in a class 2 at Ripon off 88.

Royal Brave to got up to 92 for that and went on to post some solid efforts last season.

They include when fourth in a class 2 at Newcastle off 88 and a five length sixth of 19 to Growl in the class 2 Great St Wilfrid Consolation race at Ripon off 84.

Royal Brave is now able to race off just 64, his lowest rating in just under seven years, and comes into this on the back of two solid efforts.

In the first of those he kept on to finish a 3/4 length third to Economic Crisis, a winner again since, in a class 5 at Musselburgh when not getting the clearest of passages.

Rpoyal Brave then got a nightmare passage last time out in this grade – class 6 in which he is one from two – when sixth of 17 to Not On Your Nellie at Beverley.

He was travelling powerfully two from home but had nowhere to go. His rider seemingly couldn’t decide which way to make a move and by the time he did the race was over.

It was to Royal Brave’s credit that he finished off strongly to be beaten 2 3/4 lengths and he had tons of petrol left in the tank.

That run suggested his time was near and he now gets the services of Serena Brotherton in the saddle which is a big plus in a contest like this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Royal Brave (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)