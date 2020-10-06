Rasheeq weighted to get back to winning ways at Leicester

Rasheeq is back down to his last winning mark and looks the one to be on at 9/2 in the 6f handicap at Leicester today (3.50).

This Mohammed Moubarak trained seven-year-old was last successful in this grade – class 5 – at Newbury in June of last year when shooting clear to easily land a 14-runner affair by 3 1/4 lengths off a rating of 68.

He got put up to 76 for that and failed to trouble the judged in his next two starts. However, he then ran well off 74 at Newbury back in June when a neck runner-up to Global Hope.

Rasheeq failed to build on that in his next three starts but comes into this having bounced back and posted two solid efforts.

After finishing a keeping on 2 1/2 length fourth of 11 to Spirited Guest at Yarmouth he ran better than the bare result at Haydock from a poor draw when a 2 3/4 length fourth of 14 to Commanche Falls off 70 in a class 5.

Those run suggest his time is near and assessor has since dropped him 2lb, so he is now able to race off 68 again.

It makes him a key player at the weights in this weaker looking class 5 than the one he contested last time out – especially if taking into account the 5lb claim of Stefano Cherchi

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Rasheeq (9/2 bet365 – BOG)