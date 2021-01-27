Ruby Red Empress a max bet in Lingfield opener

Following an excellent run last time out following a break, Ruby Red Empress looks weighted to open her account and rates a max bet in the 1m 2f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Lingfield (12.40).

This four-year-old filly had five starts last season when in the care of Amanda Perrett and posted her best effort in the last of those when third of 14 to Kaleidoscopic in a class 5 at Sandown.

After chasing the leaders, Ruby Red Empress got nudged along two from home and ran on well inside the last to be beaten just over two lengths off a mark of 60.

The winner has won again since in a class 3 off 78, whilst the runner-up En Result – who was giving the selection 4lb – went on to land a class 4 at Newbury off 71.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 6 affair and Ruby Red Empress is able to race in it off what looks an exploitable mark of 61.

She shaped as if ahead of it over course and distance 11 days ago on her first start for George Boughey following 122 days on the sidelines when an eye-catching fourth of 13 to Cafe Sydney.

Ruby Red Empress travelled nicely on the heels of the leaders and after encountering trouble in-running two from home ran on strongly to be gaining all the way to the line and be beaten 2 1/2 lengths by a thriving sort who was completing a hat-trick.

She is entitled to strip much fitter for that spin and this is a weak class 6 affair which I think represents a great opening for her to get off the mark.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 10pts win Ruby Red Empress (9/4 generally available – use BOG firms)