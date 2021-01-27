Saaheq worth siding with at 13/2 in Lingfield sprint

In the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (3.35), Saaheq may be the outsider of the five set to go to post but I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest and is worth a wager at 13/2.

This seven-year-old is on a losing streak of 14 having been last successful in a class 4 over 5f at Southwell back in October 2019 when in the care of Mick Appleby scoring by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 87.

He went on finish in the frame on several occasions last year, including when runner-up in a class 3 at Kempton off 84.

Saaheq, who is now in the care of Amanda Perrett, is able to race in this class 4 off just 70 – 17lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into the race having shaped nicely over 6f here last when a fourth of eight to Mamillus.

He showed plenty of pace to track the leaders out wide and after being ridden to take up the running a furlong from home only weakened late on to be beaten three lengths.

Given how the race panned out it was a big run and one which suggested his time was near. He now drops down to 5f, over which he has notched all five of his career successes – so that is an obvious plus.

Saaheq is also a two-time winner in the grade and ran well in it over course and distance two starts back when third off a 3lb higher rating.

He also now gets fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time and has the assistance in the saddle of Callum Hutchinson – who partnered him last time out – and takes off a handy 7lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Saaheq (13/2 888sport – BOG)