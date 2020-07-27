Ruby Shield a punt on handicap debut at Redcar

Ruby Shield looks on a potentially handy mark on handicap debut in the 5.25 at Redcar today and worth a punt at 8/1.

Trained by Richard Fahey, this three-year-old filly has only had two starts and shaped with promise in both.

In the first of those over 1m at Doncaster last August, she stayed on late to finish a 9 1/2 length fourth of seven to Alpen Rose.

The winner ran in a Listed contest last time out off 105 when finishing fifth and Good Reason – who finished 3 1/2 length in front of her in third – has won since to be rated 78.

Ruby Shield has since posted a similar effort on return to action this season at Doncaster back in March over the 1m 2f trip of this when again doing late work from off the pace to finish a seven length fourth of seven to Lake Lucerne.

The third home that day My Girl Maggie, who finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of the selection, has run well in her last two starts in handicaps to finish runner-up on each occasion of 70.

Judged on those efforts and opening mark of 64 for Ruby Shield could well be on the lenient side and she appeals as the type to come into her own now going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ruby Shield (8/1 bet365 – BOG)