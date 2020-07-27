Well-weighted Absolute Dream appeals at 12s

Absolute Dream has become dangerously well-treated, so at 12/1 makes plenty of each-way appeal in the 3.50 at Redcar today.

This Richard Fahey trained four-year-old has some fair form to his name as a juvenile, including when finishing a 2 1/4 length second of 10 to the now 109-rated Dark Vision in a class 3 novice contest at York

He went on to open his account on the final start of the campaign at this venue when staying on strongly to score by 3/4 of a length off an official rating of 78.

Absolute Dream also ran well at Leicester 11 months ago when a 2 3/4 length third of 12 to Final Frontier in a class 5 handicap off 70.

He is now able to race in this same grade affair off a career-low rating of 60 having been quickly dropped 5lb following three runs this season.

He shaped nicely in the first of those when fourth at Newcastle and was also far from disgraced last time out when a keeping on 7 1/4 length fifth of 19 to Turntable at Doncaster where he had a couple of today’s rivals in behind.

So now returned to a venue where he has won and finished a nose second in two outings, Absolute Dream looks weighted to run a big race on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Absolute Dream (12/1 bet365 – BOG)