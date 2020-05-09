Ruby Walsh: Galway Festival should be split in two

Former top class jump jockey Ruby Walsh believes that this year’s Galway Festival, which is set to be held behind closed doors if an when racing in Ireland is given the go-ahead to resume, could best best served if split into two meetings.

The meetinmg usually takes places over a continous seven days at the edn of July, but Walsh thinks that will be unfeasableduring the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Paddy Power Ambassador, told Paddy Power News: “As it stands, Galway is going to take place behind closed doors. But do they still have seven days racing at the end of July when there’s no spin off for the city or the area? I don’t think so.

“I’d say the maximum Galway can go is four days. I can see all the summer festivals losing a day or two. The same with Killarney. These so-called festivals aren’t going to be festivals this year because the fun that goes with them isn’t going to be there.

“Regarding Galway, I think a lot of consideration has to go into their meeting. If the lift on restrictions happens in August, could we see the Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle take place at the September meeting?

“I don’t think they’ll push the Galway festival back two weeks but they could have a four-day Galway meeting in July and be more top heavy on Flat than it usually is. Just four days racing, with no crowd, in July. Then you could move the main jump races to the September meeting.

“Or could the September meeting in Galway host all the feature races? To me, splitting Galway up into two separate meetings could be the answer.”