French racing to resume on Monday following late scare

Racing in France will resume as scheduled on Monday, May 11, after a last-minute threat to the plan was overcome following 24 hours of negotiation.

A report on Friday suggested a late challenge may be made to the Government’s decision to allow racing to return, with France Galop and its trotting equivalent confirming they had been in discussions regarding the resumption plans.

However, France Galop president Edouard de Rothschild tweeted late lastnight to confirm clearance had been given for the action to go-ahead.

He said: “I wanted to win this race more than any of the others. Together we did it! Resumption of races is accepted. Let’s show them that they were right!”

In the tweet, Rothschild thanked French President Emmanuel Macron, his prime minister and minister of agriculture, as well as former presidential candidate Francois Bayrou and the mayor of Deauville, Philippe Augier.

Racing has been on hold in France since March due to the coronavirus crisis, but Longchamp, Compiegne and Toulouse will restart the action.

Longchamp’s 10-race card, which atrracted over 1000 entries and gets underway behind closed doors at 9.55am will feature four Group contests and be screened live on Sky Sporst Racing (Channel 415).