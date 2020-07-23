Saluti a strong fancy to get back to winning ways

Saluti signalled that his time was near last time out, so having been dropped a pound since is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways in the 2.50 at Pontefract today.

That came at Doncaster where the Paul Midgley trained six-year-old kept on nicely to finish a 2 1/4 length third of nine to Jawwaal off a mark of 80.

The winner has since gone on to follow-up in fine style in a competitive 16-runner class 2 affair at Ascot off 5lb higher, whilst the runner-up Savalas scored next time up at Wolverhampton when beating subsequent winner Magic J.

That gives the form a strong look and Saluti should now be spot on to do himself justice following two spins this season.

He is also now able to race off 79 and that is just 1lb higher than when last successful in this grade – class 3 – at Doncaster in September of last year before finishing a decent third here off 81.

I also think this race will be run to suit, so from a decent draw in stall four Saluti looks to have liots going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Saluti (4/1 BetVictor, 888sport, William Hill)