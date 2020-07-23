The Great British CUPPA could be banned if a campaign group get their way

Daily Sport have learned of a CAMPAIGN group who’s sole aim is to BAN the Great British CUPPA after a leading professor of people behaviour has linked TEA drinking to extreme violence.

The CUPPA could be banished to the HISTORY BOOKS due to yet another CRAZY pressure group wanting to have their will.

Professor Brandead from the Helmut College has give Daily Sport the following example of Tea being an EVIL substance after hearing the plight of a man from Essex

John arrived home from the PUB at 3am having consumed 14 pints whilst his wife had sat at home drinking TEA the entire evening.

John says upon entering the house his WIFE who was obviously HIGH on TEA became ANGRY and VIOLENT attacking him and shouting and SWEARING, whilst John who had consumed only beer was peaceful and mellow, heading for bed.

The professor added this just goes to show how DANGEROUS tea can been if consumed in large quantities.