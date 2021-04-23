Saturday Tips: Cervaro Mix a play at 9/1

I think Cervaro Mix is on a handy mark and worth a wager at 9/1 in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Sandown (5.25).

Trained by Oliver Sherwood, this seven-year-old was last successful in February of last year when beating Tea Clipper at Huntingdon off 127.

He made all and kept on strongly to score by 1 3/4 lengths and the runner-up, from whom he was receiving just 3lb, is now rated 142.

Cervaro Mix has only had three starts since and shaped well in the last of those at Uttoxeter back in September when staying on from off the pace to finish a 2 1/2 length second of 11 to Flashing Glance off 133.

He now has to race off 137, but judged on his win over Tea Clipper that looks exploitable in my eyes and he has won and been placed in two starts over this trip.

Cervaro Mix does have an absence of 227 days to overcome, but has gone well fresh in the past and has a 33 per cent strike rate in the grade – class 2 – having won once and been placed once in three starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cervaro Mix (9/1 bet365)