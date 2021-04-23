Saturday Tips: Royaume Uni has a big shout in Sandown opener

Having shaped well in his last two starts, I think Royaume Uni is worth siding with in the 2m handicap hurdle that get proceedings underway at Sandown (1.55).

In the first of those the Gary Moore trained four-year-old raced keenly before weakening two from home to finish an eight length fourth to Pasvolsky in a novice contest at Kempton.

He now meets the winner on 4lb better terms and is is also 6lb better off with Flic Ou Voyou who finished 2 1/2 lengths in front of him in third.

Royaume Uni then went down all guns blazing on handicap debut at Ascot when keeping on well to finish a 1/2 length runner-up to Herbiers off an opening mark of 113 when sent off the 7/4 favourite.

He now meets that rival on 1lb better terms and after just four starts over the obstacles appeals as the type to go on progressing.

A revised rating of 120 therefore should be beyond him, so in receipt of weight from all his rivals Royaume Uni looks to have lots going for him in my book.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Royaume Uni (7/1 Betfair – paying 4 places)