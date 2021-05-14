Saturday Tips: Repertoire primed for big performance under Spencer

On the back of a solid effort last time out and now reunited with Jamie Spencer, I think Repertoire looks worth a wager at 17/2 in the 1m handicap at Newbury (4.45)

This five-year-old had some fairly useful form when trained in France by Andre Fabre and got off the mark at the first time of asking for David Simcock when coming from off the pace under Spencer to easily land a novice contest at Wolverhampton by 3 1/2 lengths.

He was then not seen to best effect in a class 2 handicap at Newcastle when slowly away but quickly bounced back with a fine third of nine to Keyser Soze at Ascot off a mark of 91 when ridden by 3lb claimer Grace McEntee.

After being held-up, Repertoire kept on well in the final furlong to be closing at the finish and beaten just a length.

The runner-up Mostawaa, who finished just 1/2 a length in front of him and was in receipt of 5lb, has since run well here earlier in the week when fourth of 14 to Kynren in a competitive class 2 contest, so that gives the form a solid look.

As Repertoire is able to race in this off an unchanged rating it makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective in my eyes.

With Spencer also now back in the plate, and likely further improvment to come on just his fourth start for Simcock, I thus think he has plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Repertiore (17/2 generally available)